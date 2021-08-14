Ignacio “Tass” Aflleje Atalig, of Piti, died Aug. 8 at the age of 66. Mass of Intention is being held at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti at 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and 9 a.m. Sunday. Mass will end on Aug. 17. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 28 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

