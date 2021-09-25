Ignacio Cruz Leon

Ignacio Cruz Leon

Ignacio Cruz Leon, also known as “Leon,” of Asan, died Sept. 20 at the age of 79. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will commence at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

