Ignacio Ninete Sablan, of Sinajana, died May 8 at the age of 81. Nightly Mass is celebrated at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Nightly rosaries will be said at 8 p.m. May 9-17 via Zoom at https://us05/ebz00m.45/j/84523884528? Meeting ID: 845 2388 4528  Passcode: hka1Hz; and at the family residence at 132 Mendiola Lane, Sinajana, at 8 p.m. May 14-17. Last respects will be held from 4 p.m. Friday, June 3, to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the family residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. June 4 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

