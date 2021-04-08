Ignacio Pedro Hernandez, "Ike/Pete," of Dededo, died on March 28 at the age of 69. Viewing and last respects will be held 10 a.m. to noon on April 17 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

