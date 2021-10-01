Ignacio "Junior" R. Olis Jr., of Hågat, died Sept. 26 at the age of 56. Mass is being said at San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

