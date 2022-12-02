Ignacio “Ike” Tedpahogo Tainatongo, familian Chong Paz, of Malesso', died Nov. 28 at the age of 82. Mass of Intention is being celebrated Monday, Tuesday and Friday starting with 5:30 p.m. rosary then 6 p.m. Mass, 6 p.m. rosary Wednesday and Thursday, 4:30 p.m. rosary and 5 p.m. Mass Saturday, and 6 a.m. rosary and 6:30 a.m. Mass Sunday at San Dimas Catholic Church in Malesso'. Funeral information is available at www.adasmortuary.com.

