Inday Got Vitor died August 10 at the age of 90. In the Philippines, mass and funeral began at 2 p.m August 22 at the Immaculate Conception Parish Church , Sogod, Southern Leytte. On Guam, a memorial mass will be held 10 a.m. August 27 at the Santa Barbara Catholic Church, 330 Iglesia Circle, Dededo. Visit https://vimeo.com/739418339 to watch INday’s celebration of life.

Load entries