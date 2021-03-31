Inocencio "Shine" Joseph Gumataotao Aflague, of Santa Rita, died March 20 at the age of 60. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 9 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita, followed by burial at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
