Ioskywara P. Vitale, also known as "Iosy," of Tamuning, died Oct. 2 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

