Irene Ada Torres Caridad, also known as “Ma I,” familian Balaku/Vicentico of Toto, Barrigada, died May 18 at the age of 73. A family funeral service will be held June 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation will follow.
Log In