Irene Elaine Torres Camacho, of Chalan Pago, died June 10 at the age of 60. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at the family's residence, House 133C Manibusan Lane in Chalan Pago. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Thursday, June 18, at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago, followed by the last respects from 1-4 p.m. at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow after.

