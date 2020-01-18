Irene Salazar Carbon, of Dededo (formerly of Tamuning), died Jan. 11 at the age of 84. Rosary is being held nightly at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Jan. 21 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.
