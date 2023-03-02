Irene “I” Taijeron Sana Gestiada, of Barrigada, died Feb. 22 at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 9 –11 a.m. March 9 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Memorial service will be offered from 9 a.m.–noon March 10 at the Yigo Baptist Church. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m.

Load entries