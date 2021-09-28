Ireneo "Nick" Pacatang Torres, died Sept. 17 at age 82. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo on Oct. 1. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries