Isabel "Beck" Anderson Garrido, familian Che, of Merizo, died Oct. 3 at the age of 90. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass will be held at 1 p.m. at San Dimas Catholic Church in Merizo. Burial service will follow at Malesso Community Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, public health guidelines will be followed at both funeral home and church, masks must be worn at all times and social distancing will be practiced.

