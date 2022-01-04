Isabel “Becky”/“Mom Beck” Benavente Cruz Chiguina died on Dec. 23. Mass of Intentions are being said at Santa Barbara Church on Mon-Fri at 6 p.m. (lower level) and on Sat-Sun at 5 p.m. (upper level). Last respects will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 at 357 Alageta St. Macheche, Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.
