Isabel “Beck” Borja Santos, of Sinajana, died on October 16 at the age of 91. Mass of Intention is being held at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (No Mass Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 8:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Jude Church in Sinajana. Last respects will be held November 1 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana from 7– 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at the Pigo Catholic Cemetery.

