Isabel De Leon Guerrero Campos, of Chalan Pago, died on May 7 at the age of 81. Rosary is being prayed Monday to Saturday at 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 6 a.m. or 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. May 18 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon, at the Chalan Pago church. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

