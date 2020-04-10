Isabel Dimapan Meno, of Yona, died March 25 at the age of 69. Private funeral services were held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona, followed by interment services at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. A memorial Mass in celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
