Isabel Flores Cruz, of Yona, died on Oct. 16 at the age of 86. Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago as follows: 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. Sunday. Viewing and last respects will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veteran's Cemetery, Piti.

