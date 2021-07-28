Isabel "Belang" Nangauta Candaso, of Merizo, died July 18 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 31 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church, Merizo. Private cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

