Isabel Taitano Lim

Isabel Taitano Lim, also known as “Becky/ Beck Beck,” familian Lucas, of Yigo, died April 23 at the age of 67. Mass of Intention is offered nightly at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 13 at the Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon May 14 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

