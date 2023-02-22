Isauro “Tong”, Paulo Ragadio, of Dededo, died Feb. 17 at the age of 77. Nightly rosary is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays (lower level) and weekends (upper level) until Feb. 26 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects (overnight viewing) will be held at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the family residence #104 Chalan Pugua, Machena Machanao, Dededo. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Feb. 27 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, followed by interment at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Yona.

Load entries