Ismael Lucas Leong, of Ordot, died Jan. 24 at the age of 82. Rosary is being said at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday followed by Mass at 6 p.m. On Saturday, rosary is being said at 6 p.m. and Mass at 5 p.m. On Sunday, Rosary is at 6 p.m. and Mass at 6:30 p.m. Rosary and Mass will take place from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot. Viewing and last respects will be announced at a later date.

