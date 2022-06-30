Issac Francisco Wagner Camacho died June 19 at the age of 24. Funeral services will be held from 11 a.m. - noon with Mass at noon June 29. at Fairfield Funeral Home, 1750 Pennsylvania Ave. Fairfield, CA 94533.
Issac Francisco Wagner Camacho
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Guam daughter serves as Air Force pilot
- New $700 stimulus proposed
- ‘It has been exhausting’: Veteran’s wife shares monthslong fight for benefits
- Report: San Nicolas ‘brought discredit upon the House’
- Guam man arrested in alleged beating of aircraft carrier sailor
- Boat sunk at marina; vandalism alleged
- Story of rescued Guam dog reaches millions
- 1,000 positions at job fair
- 46 file candidacies for primaries by deadline
- Senatorial candidate's campaign signs vandalized
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
In 1982, I took a constitutional law class and we covered all the normal hot topics, such as the death penalty and abortion. At the time, my p… Read more
- Peter R. Sgro Jr.
This past weekend’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is not only a landmark historic decision but also the greatest decision ever to foster the liv… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In