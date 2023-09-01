Itchor "Erting"/"Cho" Amora Felisan, of Yigo, passed away Aug. 23 at the age of 77. Rosaries will be held at 7:30 nightly at the family residence 164 Chln Tun Jose Takano, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at the upper level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Mass for Christian burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

