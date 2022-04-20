Iwalani “Lani” Rose Quitugua Camacho, of Mongmong, died April 14 at the age of 56. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. April 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 8 a.m. April 28 at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

