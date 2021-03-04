Jack E. Stettenbenz, also known as “Mr. Jack/Stettz,” of Chalan Pago, died Feb. 15 at the age of 83. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. on March 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

