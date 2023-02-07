Jacob Cruz Barnes

Jacob "Jake" Cruz Barnes, Familian Robat/Dimas/Lazaro/Bruno, Chalan Pago, formerly of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Feb. 3 in Glendale, Arizona at the age of 62 years. Mass of Intentions are being offered daily at 6 p.m., (no Mass Thursday) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. Sunday from Feb. 3-12 at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Nightly rosary is being held at 7 p.m. daily at the family residence, 165 I Chalan Inda, Chalan Pago, and will end Feb. 16. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

