Jacob "Jake" Cruz Barnes, Familian Robat/Dimas/Lazaro/Bruno, Chalan Pago, formerly of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Feb. 3 in Glendale, Arizona at the age of 62 years. Mass of Intentions are being offered daily at 6 p.m., (no Mass Thursday) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. Sunday from Feb. 3-12 at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Nightly rosary is being held at 7 p.m. daily at the family residence, 165 I Chalan Inda, Chalan Pago, and will end Feb. 16. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Jacob Cruz Barnes
- Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Captains named in drug investigation
- Governor gives 22% raise to GovGuam classified workers
- Officials announce first transport of Ukudu plant parts on Saturday
- DPW: Guam ‘does not have good drivers’
- Suspect denies DOC smuggling charges
- Barnett on sanitary permit: Not ‘worth the paper it’s written on’
- Visitors bureau board meeting halted over directorship issue
- Prosecutors quit; Moylan: 'There's no problem' at OAG
- ‘Prudence and caution’: Blas says now not right time for 22% raise
- Diver missing beyond reef near Alupang
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
Insights
- Father Francis Hezel
That’s the title of a haunting melody from Stephen Sondheim’s 1973 musical “A Little Night Music.” It was a big song in its day, with some 500… Read moreSend in the clowns
- By Dave Duenas
With the recent announcement from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero authorizing a 22% pay increase to classified government workers, I will say, yes, the… Read moreDisparity between public and private pay
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In