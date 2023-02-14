Jacob "Jake" Cruz Barnes, Familian Robat/Dimas/Lazaro/Bruno, of Chalan Pago, formerly of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Feb. 3 in Glendale, Arizona at the age of 62 years Old. Mass of intentions are being offered at 6 p.m. daily, (except Thursday – no Mass) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 8 a.m. Sunday from Feb. 3-16 at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Rosary is being held at 7 p.m. nightly at the family residence, 165 I Chalan Inda in Chalan Pago, ending Feb. 16. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. – noon Feb. 16 at St. Therese Chapel at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica,  Hågatña. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. in the Main Church (Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica). Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

