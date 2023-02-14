Jacob "Jake" Cruz Barnes, Familian Robat/Dimas/Lazaro/Bruno, of Chalan Pago, formerly of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Feb. 3 in Glendale, Arizona at the age of 62 years Old. Mass of intentions are being offered at 6 p.m. daily, (except Thursday – no Mass) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 8 a.m. Sunday from Feb. 3-16 at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Rosary is being held at 7 p.m. nightly at the family residence, 165 I Chalan Inda in Chalan Pago, ending Feb. 16. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. – noon Feb. 16 at St. Therese Chapel at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, Hågatña. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. in the Main Church (Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica). Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Jacob Cruz Barnes
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man dies after car, garbage truck collide
- Victim: Inheritance scammer felt like sister
- Hotel drug dealer given 15 years
- OAG: Suspect hit patrol car during equipment transport
- Woman hits suspect with hammer after threats to children, family
- Federation: No mining at raceway
- Man pleads guilty to scam before trial
- Pedestrian dies after collision in Tamuning
- Church sex abuse survivor struggles as archdiocese gets land in order for sale
- Judge denies ex-attorney’s release request
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
All Points Bulletin
- Capt. Scott Wade
In the 1970s, there was the use of heroin on Guam. Response from law enforcement helped stem the flow of heroin from totally flooding our isla… Read moreBest tool to fight effects of illicit opioids
- Gary Kuper
Unfortunately, my last letter did not elicit the response I hoped it would. So, if I may try again: Read moreSenators are acting like a tower of giraffes
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In