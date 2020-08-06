Jacqueline Balquiedra Ponce, Also known as “Jackie/Jac/Ate Jac/Auntie Jac,” of Dededo, died on July 15 at the age of 46. Rosary is being prayed at 8 p.m. daily via Zoom at https://bit.ly/30rdb3x, Meeting ID: 867 1080 0965, Password: OU257C. Last respects for Jacqueline will be held at noon Aug. 10 at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning, and interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

