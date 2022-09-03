Jacqueline “Jackie” San Agustin Delgado, of Mangilao, died Aug. 14 at the age of 57. Mass of Intention and rosary is being held at 6 p.m. Mass Monday-Friday (no Mass or rosary Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at St. Jude Thaddeus Church, Sinajana. Last respects will be held from noon–3 p.m Sept. 5 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at St. Jude Thaddeus Church, Sinajana, followed by burial at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

