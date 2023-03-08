Jacqueray Ngiratiou Joseph, of Medalaii, died Feb. 21 at the age of 41. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. March 11 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. A Private burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Jacqueray Ngiratiou Joseph
