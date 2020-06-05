Jaime Alquiros Paleracio, of Yigo, died May 30 at the age of 69. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

