Jaime Garcia Salas, familian Ando/Nine/Titang, of Mongmong, died Oct. 26 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries