Jaime “Dad"/"Daddy"/"Pa"/"Jimmy"/"Papa"/"Papa Yigo” Lanzanas Patenia, of Yigo, died July 30 at the age of 60. Mass of Intention will be offered at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Nightly rosary will be offered at 6 p.m. until Aug. 7 at the family residence, 425 Chalan Birada Road, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
