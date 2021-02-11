Jaime Paat Babas, of Mongmong-Toto-Maite, died on Jan. 25 at the age of 94. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Feb. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
