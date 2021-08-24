Jaime Yamanaka Martinez of Santa Rita, originally of Mongmong, died Aug. 15 at the age of 82. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 31 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nguyen: Vaccine order 'needs to be rescinded'
- 'Girl from Guam' wins Mrs. Regency International
- Governor: The unvaccinated will be under a restriction of movement
- Drug dealer refuses to be a government informant
- Complaint: Bank robbery suspect had a meal next door, waited for police, then hailed a cab
- Duo wanted in Harmon shooting
- Man shot in Harmon home
- Guam man faces life in prison for sexual abuse of child
- 13 GDOE schools report COVID-19 cases
- Police find man with multiple stab and burn wounds in Dededo
Images
Videos
There was something profound and humbling in how Lucia Setik has handled the loss of her husband Faler Fabian, 49. Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- Elizabeth Hamilton
Research shows that when parents are actively involved in their children’s education, children become more active participants in the educatio… Read more
- Jeryl Lujan
(Editor's note: This letter is in response to The Guam Daily Post editorial based on a prior report about the six chosen suppliers of school s… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In