Jaime Yamanaka Martinez of Santa Rita, originally of Mongmong, died Aug. 15 at the age of 82. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 31 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries