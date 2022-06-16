James Beouch Teriong, from Mongmong, originally from Airai, Palau, died May 13 at the age of 74. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 1 - 4 p.m. June 18 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

