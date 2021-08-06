James C. Morton Jr., of Dededo, died Aug. 2 at the age of 73. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo: 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7 p.m. Friday; and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo (upper level). Private cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

