James “Jimbo” Callo Ecal, of Yigo, died Feb. 20 at the age of 42. Rosary and Mass of Intention are being offered at 5:20 p.m. Feb. 23, 25, 26, and 27 and 5 p.m. Feb 24 and 28, all with 6 p.m. Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9 – 11:30 a.m. March 1 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow Tiguag Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

