James "Chichang" Cruz, of Hågat, died March 9 at the age of 66. Rosary is prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at the family residence. Viewing and last respects will be from 10 to 11 a.m. March 26 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

