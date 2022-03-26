James "Chichang" Cruz, of Hågat, died March 9 at the age of 66. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10-11 a.m. March 26 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

