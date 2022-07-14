James “Jim” Fischer Parks, of Dededo, died July 11 at the age of 80. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 28. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
