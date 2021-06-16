James Howard Millard Jr., also known as “Jim" or "Ducky," of Santa Rita, died June 11 at the age of 91. Last respects will be held from 1-3 p.m. June 26 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Private cremation will follow. Interment service with final military honors will be rendered June 28 at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

