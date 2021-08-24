James "Jimmy Dee" Henry Pangelinan Flores, of Tamuning, died Aug. 19 at the age of 76. Mass will be offered at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning at 6 p.m. weekdays, 5 p.m. weekends until Aug. 28. Last respects will be from 8t to 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony/St. Victor Church in Tamuning. Burial will follow at the Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
