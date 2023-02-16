James “Jim” Larry Adkins, of Tamuning, died Feb. 14 at the age of 80.
Last respects will be held 8 a.m. Feb. 23 at Saint Anthony Church, Tamuning. funeral mass will follow at noon. Burial will follow at Veterans Cemetery.
