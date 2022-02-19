James “Boom” Lorenzo Mobel Balmonte of Dededo, died Jan. 26 at the age of 24. Last respects will be from 9-11:15 a.m. Feb. 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Final Blessing will commence at 11:45 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries