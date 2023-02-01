James M. Casallo, P.E., of Yigo, died Jan. 29 at the age of 58. Mass of Intentions is being prayed at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday Lower Level and 5 p.m. weekends Upper Level at Sta. Barbara Church, Dededo, with Rosary to follow. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Barbara Church, Upper Level, Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Yona.

