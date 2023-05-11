James Nauta Cruz, of Dededo, passed away May 4 at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. May 16 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services to follow at the Garden of Devotion, Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens.
